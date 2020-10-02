Security guard shoots, kills customer at Houston bar

More
The incident occurred when a fight broke out at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina around 2 a.m. Sunday.
0:59 | 02/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Security guard shoots, kills customer at Houston bar
M. Boy that is Dennis started telling everybody get out of here way that is god that everybody. And need this job to die just like two or three gunshots and then. And we turn around and there yankees bullies did the golden.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The incident occurred when a fight broke out at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina around 2 a.m. Sunday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68887708","title":"Security guard shoots, kills customer at Houston bar","url":"/US/video/security-guard-shoots-kills-customer-houston-bar-68887708"}