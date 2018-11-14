Selfie keeps man out of possible prison sentence of 99 years

More
Christopher Precopia was charged with felony burglary in 2017.
5:28 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Selfie keeps man out of possible prison sentence of 99 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59204775,"title":"Selfie keeps man out of possible prison sentence of 99 years","duration":"5:28","description":"Christopher Precopia was charged with felony burglary in 2017. ","url":"/US/video/selfie-man-prison-sentence-99-years-59204775","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.