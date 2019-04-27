Transcript for Semi truck driver who allegedly set off a crash that killed 4 people goes to court

23 year old rough hell Aguilera Madeira who's out of control semite plowed into a line of traffic sparking this fiery crash on I seventy Thursday. Made his first court appearance in Denver he faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide and is being held on 500000 dollars bond. I. Oh the big break seen speeding past driver Josh McCutcheon just seconds before the deadly chain reaction pileup. More than two dozen cars exploding into flames. Four people killed. Of the carnage was was significant. Just an unbelievable. Leslie Maddox barely escaped with her life I thought that a fact that. So I with Kate that's how fast he hit me. Scared the driver's brother in law telling reporters the truck's brakes failed sending him barely out of control. I'm Imus in the morning god he's a Kennedy but I also few bats before the people who have died. Authorities are looking into possible mechanical issues with the truck police say the don't believe the driver was under the influence or caused the crash intentionally. But say he still being held responsible. Without control doesn't matter it's a fully loaded semi or or a smaller hatchback. You are responsible. For your vehicle as it drives on the roadway. Natalie are now ABC news Los Angeles.

