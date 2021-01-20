Transcript for Sen. Amy Klobuchar delivers opening inauguration remarks

Please local and we are vulnerable Amy Klobuchar. President ten. Mr. President elect. Madam vice president I'll act. Members of congress and the judicial branch former presidents and first ladies. Vice presidents and leaders from a bribe and a whole bunch of Biden's. America. Well done to the 59 presidential inauguration. Where in just a few moments Joseph Biden NN com on Harris will take their solemn clothes. This ceremony at. Is the culmination of 244. Years of a democracy. It is the moment when leaders brought to this staged by the will of the people promised to be faith vote. To our constitution to cherish it and defended. It is a moment when they be com as we all should be. Guardians of our country. Have we become too jaded to accustomed to the ritual of the passing of the torch of democracy. Did truly. Appreciate. What a blessing and a privilege it is to witness this moment. I think not. Two weeks ago when an angry violent mob stage an insurrection. And desecrated. This temple of our democracy. It awakened us to our responsibilities. As Americans. Is the day when our democracy picks itself up. Brushes off the dust and does what America always does. Goes forward as a nation under god. Indivisible with liberty and justice for all. This conveyance seven is sacred trust between our leaders and our people takes place in front of this shining capitol dome for a reason. When Abraham Lincoln gave his first inaugural address in front of this capital. They don't was only partially constructed braced by ropes and Steele. He promised he would finish it he was criticized for spending funds on it during the civil war. To those critics he replied. If the people's scene that capital going on it is a sign we intend being union shall go on. And it did it and it will. Generations of Americans gave their lives to preserve our republic in this place. Great legislation to protect civil rights and economic security and lead the world was debated in crafted under this down. Now it falls on all of us not just the two leaders we are not the rating today to take up the torch of our democracy. Not as a weapon of political and are saying that as an instrument for good. We pledged today never to take our democracy for granted it as we celebrate its remarkable strength. We celebrate its resilience. It's great we celebrate the ordinary people doing extraordinary things for our nation. The doctors and nurses on the front line of this pandemic. A new generation. Never giving up hope for justice. We celebrate a new president. Joseph Biden. Who vows to restore the soul of America and crossed the river are divide still higher plane. And we celebrate our first African American first Asian American. And first woman of vice president. My hair had. So many on this platform. Who have forged a way to this day. When she takes the oath of office little girls and boys across the world will know that anything and everything is possible. And in the end that is America. Our democracy. A country of so much good. And today. I'm these capitals. Steps and be far this glorious field of flags we read dedicate ourselves to its causes. Think you've.

