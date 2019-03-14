Transcript for Senate to vote on Trump's national emergency

The senate will now vote on that order whether to terminate it let's bring back Mary Alice parks she is there on Capitol Hill. What can we expect today merit house. We're expecting that the senate is gonna deliver a major rebuke to the White House it's a big deal any time a bipartisan resolution. Specifically aimed at the president pass S. There are five Republicans so far who have publicly said they plan to vote with Democrats on this and it's a little history lesson or minor but this resolution is. When president trump asked congress for money to build the border wall last year congress said now. And so the president said fine I'll move money around myself he declare that national emergency to be able to do. Just back and use military and defense funds to build a wall on the southern border. And this resolution. Is congress saying no again. It's an and saying that that is a step too far we'll be overstepping his presidential authority. So there are a number of Republicans willing to vote with Democrats on this issue. And we expect an even more than five will will at the end of today vote to those that did a message to the president. All right thank you so much Mary Alice let's turn to tarpaulin marry now she's at the White House because Terrell. Now the president is already promising to veto this resolution. Right off the back praising trump said he would veto any review against his national emergency but for the past few weeks he's team and the president himself. They've been making the case that a vote in favor of this resolution determine the national marine see is of voting against him a vote in favor Pelosi and a vote against the border wall. So while Republicans on the count like Mitt Romney say it's an unconstitutional use of power president trump instead it's time is saying you're voting against me your voting against the Republican Party we stand for strong borders and I just talked to an eight. Just a few minutes ago and they seem to have a lot of anxiety about they say exec they may see as many as twelve to fifteen Republicans. Vote against this resolution and we already know that this that declaration emergency was very unpopular. So to see an overwhelming number. A Republican senators. Vote against it as well is not a good look for the president politically right now. And Tara know you have your sources there at the White House so so tell me behind the scenes is the White House doing anything to influence this vote. Up for the past few weeks they've been hitting the phones the president just had three senior senators over. To the White House last night for dinner with Milan you talk and they proposed that the president except some sort of changed some sort of resolution on top of this resolution that would. Sort of limit his emergency powers but I'm told from White House say there is no way the president is going to accept any bill that limits his executive authority. Terror pulmonary live at the White House for us thank you so much terra.

