Transcript for Separated at the border

So you your representing jostling. We are represented Jocelyn and hundreds of other mothers Paul across the country. It's absolutely what's going on here. You know this is bad. Tiger's doing this work it's as in you means anything ever received and people can disagree about larger immigration policy issues. Everyone ought to come out and speak about this try to stop it we should not in the United States beat. Kids away from there there are literally three euros for its vibrant baking. Screaming please don't take me away from my mommy and they're just being ripped away. It's just it's unbearable. CME the picture how that easy your your scene. That. Customs enforcement or actually taking children out of mother's hands is that bad. That they are saying this child come estimated that come in the other room. And the parents are powerless they would never speak up there too intimidated. They're kids are taking away half the time may be more most of the time they don't even know where that it's going for days months. And it's just it's unfair by mean just the tip of the iceberg so why hasn't she been reunited with percent. Well we're waiting for a decision we hope the federal corporal water that but we're also hoping the drug administration just reunited before this decision. There is no reason why the trump administration can't stop this policy now they don't need to wait for federal court decision so we are you suing and why. We are suing ice VHS and other government agencies and we are asking for two things we are saying stop separating. Parents and children and if you've already separated them. Reunite them there is no justification. For this policy and the first thing is it's not a deterrent for asylum seekers because the harm their base in their countries so bad I think Jocelyn that example. They have to leave they can't risk being. Killed and having their kids killed so they're gonna come anyway what's not a deterrent but at some point we have to say. Even if something's a deterrent we just don't you witness civilized country and what about president from pieces pleaded Democrats the Democrats and enforce policies set at east region. The Democrats are absolutely not responsible no prior administration Democrat republic has ever systematically separated it's there is absolutely. No way congress is to blame. Or any prior administration.

