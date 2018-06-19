Transcript for Serial rapist linked to 6 sexual assaults

Between August of 1998. And February of 2006. Torre series of violent sexual assaults. Involving multiple victims in the DC region. Local media referred to the suspect in these cases as the DC area hotel rapists. Because a majority of the victims were women who worked at local hotels. Six of these attacks have been linked by DNA evidence to a single assailant. And their suspicion that he may be involved in a additional incidents in the region. And all of those incidents are outlined in the press rallies. In a majority of the cases the suspect would enter hotel rooms as they were being cleaned. By staff members and viciously attacked and sexually assault employees at locations in DC. Maryland and Virginia. With me today are representatives from each of the agencies involved in the separate. Incidents. That we believe are connected. Investigators from the various jurisdictions with the assistance a prosecutors have done a tremendous amount of work. On these cases. But we have yet to be able to identify a suspect. This man preyed upon women in the DC region for close to a decade. And the action being announced today is to ensure that he will be held accountable for these acts. We're pleased to announce today the first indictment in Washington DC of a DNA profile. For an unknown suspect. These type of indictments are often called John doe DNA profile indictments. The assaults that are related to the DC indictments occurred in two northwest hotels in 2003. That the US attorneys will speak about momentarily. Let me first turn your attention to the images you see in front of you today. Of the unknown suspect he is an African American male. He's believed to be in his thirties to forties. Approximately 57. To five foot ten inches tall. With a medium to stocky build a medium complexion. Additionally we have two images. Of evidence in the case. If he could see up on the screen we have a box cutter with what appears to be written the word Debbie. Across the box cutter. That item was recovered from a linked incidents in silver spring Maryland. In 2002. The second evidentiary image you see is that of a very distinct ring. That came off our suspect during one of the attacks. That happened at the Renaissance Hotel. On ninth street in northwest DC in May of 2003. The victim in that case was able to pull that ring off of the offender during the assault.

