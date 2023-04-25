Severe flooding reported along Mississippi River as storms threaten the South

ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore has an update on the record snowpack melting on the Mississippi River and the latest on the possibility of tornadoes in Texas.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live