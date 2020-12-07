Transcript for Severe storms hit Central US, record heat continues in Southwest

Dancers a season we over 300 reports of severe weather. Yesterday Dan including parts of that the northeast where it's a beautiful morning Lisa stark but Oklahoma really got crushed look at his lightning show. Put on a norm and Norman Oklahoma last night even some power flashed several 100000 Oklahoma's. That were up out power during the height of the storm. These storms had winds 8085 even ninety miles per hour and softball size hail in some spots in Kansas this is Saint Cloud, Minnesota which had. A torrential downpour. Of smaller elbit a Q a marries you see on on the deck all right that's the severe weather will have a little bit more that today but more widespread will be the heat's. And we've got excessive heat warnings and heat advisories up. From the panhandle Florida all the way back to us Southern California in the central valley's a California feel like a hundred. Four will be honored for in Sacramento. Roswell, New Mexico hit up record July high of one. Eleven yesterday 150 is expected today in Phoenix that doesn't include the humidity. What little there is there there's a lot more in the eastern half of the country so with the heat and humidity. It will feel like mortal firemen douse that a 105 in Houston it was a hundred no Alou come on one. Heat index in New Orleans at foray gap that is not truly off so it's you know quick move to 110 today. Going to be dangerous heat across parts of the country. That's check of the national headlines weather wise time now for look at your local forecast.

