Transcript for Severe weather causes deadly crane collapse

Well not that crane collapse in Dallas killing one person and injuring several others. It happened as near hurricane force winds hit the area when a witness at the crane cut through the building like a knife through butter. This morning a terrifying scene in Dallas on the previous October. Got. A massive crane crashing down slicing through this five story apartment building. Emergency crews evacuating people inside and part of that crane also slamming into a parking garage. Pictures from inside show several cars piled on top of one another. With search teams and dogs walking amid the rubble as they searched for any people who may be trapped if. Has collapsed we have no idea at this point whether any people were in those floors of this event parking garage general. This man says he spotted his neighbor who was trapped in a car as it dangled over the edge of the collapsed garage. Back to his window. Is struggle I mean when I'm and everybody here we gotta get him out of it. He's in African Carlos hang and it's about the fall. The crane collapse as a ferocious storm moved through the area with wind gust of 71 miles per hour at Dallas love field. At one point knocking out how worked here for. Cameras captured the powerful winds pushing this billboard damaging several cars below. And through the people injured in the crane collapse were in critical condition overnight the company that owns the crane has not yet issued a public comment on what happens.

