Transcript for Sex crime sweep nets 51 arrests in Houston area

51 pictures of what law enforcement in three counties described as child predators. Different cases but what the Internet and common. A way to lure children into a dark world of suspect traveled all the way from California. Here in Houston. Where he met his victim and 60. Like the other alleged crimes it began on line where predators use fake screen names contact who they believe for minors. Turnout could be investigators posing as children who lure them the end. One case in which precinct one was involved. During chatting try to convince undercover ours ago excluding volatile teenage girl and help him kidney children. From the area or arms. Breeden to make eighty. Rosen is referring to one man arrested during the operation 26 year old Christopher Joseph Lakhdar. Charged with online solicitation of a child in Harris County at. Promotion of child pornography in Montgomery County. Arrested in April skilling custody. Another thing that case is likely having common too much time online for children not enough parents watching. The recommendations. Install a monitoring out on your trials phone and computer. Check the privacy settings to make sure it the apps stays active. And don't allowed devices to be used on supervised. Because of children meet the wrong person on line. I didn't damage his for a lot and that child's gonna need. Mental health help the rest of their lives. Deborah Wrigley ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.