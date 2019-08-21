Transcript for SFO bans sale of small plastic water bottles

It's gotten checks ultimately begin with a big change at one of the country's biggest airports San Francisco's airport has now banned plastic water bottles are trying to go greener after selling about 101000 bottles of water every one day. Other drinks will not be affected by the bottle they. OK so the loopholes have prompted critics to speak out one person tweeting so can still get elected IC. In ice coffee at Starbucks and a plastic cup seriously why is water getting it done. Another critic treated. SFO going all Joan Crawford that's not all flat lot I don't area and our love the commit. Asked him at the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.