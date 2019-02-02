Transcript for No shadow in sight for Punxsutawney Phil

They're saying here here yeah. Now this second day in February 2000 in 190133. Annual trek of the Punxsutawney groundhog club. Punxsutawney Phil the seer of seers prognosticator. Of all prognosticators. Was awakened from his Borough. Today jeers of his thousands. Of faithful followers. And ground I gaze still directed the president and the inner circle to his predictions role which reads. Down in my Borough on long winter nights I listen to tunes to keep my mind right. From Motown to country to wrap even box there's a wreath NL this yap The Beatles rock. And your cheers and then not really give me throw everyone singing to the word the world still Chanel hill. But predicting the weather that's my song for 133. Years I've never been wrong. So is it early spring. Or more winter forecast. Stopped the music. Here is my forecast. Hateful followers. There is no shadow of me and a beautiful spring.

