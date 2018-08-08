Transcript for Sharks scare swimmers across the East Coast

Victor of komando here on Miami Beach shark attacks happen more often in the summer when more people come to the beaches. But scientists say there's another factor at play here and that's the Earth's rising temperatures and sharks are searching for cooler waters. We've seen an uptick in shark attacks over the last ten years and scientists say climate change could be helping tried to surge. As one researcher from after you told us as ocean temperatures keep rising and shorts distribute themselves to higher and higher latitudes. You're British encounters in polices you seldom had them before. Reaching a bunch of close calls and attacks and last week. A girl bitten by short in North Carolina and in people it surfers scrambling to the short after witnesses say a short maneuvered through group of people. While hunting sealed. Just north of that scene beats this close encounter showing a large great white short just feet from an unsuspecting paddle boarder who had no idea the predator was so close. There's something else to watch out for the waters up north are often murkier than what we have here in Florida. Making sharks even harder to spot creates a potentially dangerous situations. Pick Joseph Kendall ABC news Miami Beach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.