‘Just sheer devastation all around': Kentucky Rep. James Comer

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Kentucky Rep. James Comer as he works with his community in the aftermath of the deadliest tornado outbreak in more than a decade.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live