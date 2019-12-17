Transcript for Sheriff's deputy charged with assault after slamming student

This school resource officers seen on video body slamming an eleven year old middle schooler to the ground twice and dry him down a hall is now facing assault and misdemeanor child abuse charges this sixth grader from Vance county middle school wasn't seriously hurt. And because of that act district attorney says North Carolina law only allow for assault charges in the case. And it's now been seriously injured on the charges would be appropriate but the boy's family says they are disappointed I'm not happy. About the listening to quickly as we wanted the intelligence. Ways the ages. They would not law book. The officer identified as war in Durham with fired Monday from the sheriff's department after initially being placed on paid administrative leave. When the video came to light last week. It's not clear would add to the altercation. As the boy recovers his grandfather says he for gives the officer but is upset he's not facing more severe charges Austin and. Broken. I'm hurt Durham has no prior convictions but as part of their investigation. The DA says they want to make sure he doesn't ever serve as a law enforcement officer. Again and read from GE ABC news New York.

