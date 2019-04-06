Transcript for Former sheriff's deputy fired, arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting

We are following more breaking news right now the Florida deputy who failed to confront the gunman during last year's Parkland school massacre. Has been arrested on eleven charges 56 real Scott Peterson faces child neglect culpable negligence and perjury charges. Peterson was on duty during the shooting and Margaret Stoneman Douglas high school but never went inside the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at a 102000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.