Former sheriff's deputy fired, arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting

More
Deputy Scot Peterson was arrested on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, according to a news release from officials.
0:27 | 06/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former sheriff's deputy fired, arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting
We are following more breaking news right now the Florida deputy who failed to confront the gunman during last year's Parkland school massacre. Has been arrested on eleven charges 56 real Scott Peterson faces child neglect culpable negligence and perjury charges. Peterson was on duty during the shooting and Margaret Stoneman Douglas high school but never went inside the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at a 102000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Deputy Scot Peterson was arrested on seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, according to a news release from officials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63488073","title":"Former sheriff's deputy fired, arrested in connection to Parkland school shooting","url":"/US/video/sheriffs-deputy-fired-arrested-connection-parkland-school-shooting-63488073"}