Sheriff's office reveals sketch of suspect in Maryland murder

Over the past six months, detectives conducted over 100 interviews and followed up on over 1,000 tips, according to the sheriff’s office.

February 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live