-
Now Playing: 3 arrested in alleged funeral donations scam
-
Now Playing: Former Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murder of 2 little girls
-
Now Playing: Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: Woman slips out of handcuffs and escapes police station
-
Now Playing: Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's volunteer saves dog tied to truck
-
Now Playing: 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at bus stop: Police
-
Now Playing: 3 shot, injured in Wisconsin workplace shooting; suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Jailed American's desperate plea to the White House
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper released from prison
-
Now Playing: Texas mayor and grandmother kills gator
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 19, 2018
-
Now Playing: Navy officer found dead on court day for order of protection
-
Now Playing: McDonald's workers protest sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Bear shatters glass in minivan escape
-
Now Playing: Family suspects hazing in death of son
-
Now Playing: Homeless men attacked with baseball bat in LA
-
Now Playing: Man charged in stabbing of champion college golfer found dead on golf course
-
Now Playing: Thief steals wheelchair from boy with cerebral palsy
-
Now Playing: April 14, 2010: Jim Jones' son speaks out