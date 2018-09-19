Now Playing: 3 arrested in alleged funeral donations scam

Now Playing: Former Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murder of 2 little girls

Now Playing: Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer pleads not guilty

Now Playing: Woman slips out of handcuffs and escapes police station

Now Playing: Active shooter reported in Middleton, Wisconsin, law enforcement responding

Now Playing: Sheriff's volunteer saves dog tied to truck

Now Playing: 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at bus stop: Police

Now Playing: 3 shot, injured in Wisconsin workplace shooting; suspect in custody

Now Playing: Jailed American's desperate plea to the White House

Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper released from prison

Now Playing: Texas mayor and grandmother kills gator

Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 19, 2018

Now Playing: Navy officer found dead on court day for order of protection

Now Playing: McDonald's workers protest sexual harassment

Now Playing: Bear shatters glass in minivan escape

Now Playing: Family suspects hazing in death of son

Now Playing: Homeless men attacked with baseball bat in LA

Now Playing: Man charged in stabbing of champion college golfer found dead on golf course

Now Playing: Thief steals wheelchair from boy with cerebral palsy