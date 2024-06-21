Shipping containers repurposed as cooling stations by Tucson housing assistance group

The cooling stations, dubbed "cooltainers," are solar-powered and provide refuge for those who may not have access to air conditioning in one of the country's hottest regions.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live