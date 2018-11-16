Transcript for Shooter who allegedly killed 2 at Kentucky Kroger charged with hate crime

There is no place no place. For hate fueled violence in this community and no place in this commonwealth. And as you see standing about left in my right federal state and local law enforcement in this city and in this commonwealth stand united against the premise. Of this Specter this year though. That's hung over Kentucky hands of all races this this Specter not allowing Kentucky ends to worship. Two. Two. Attend. An event in public. To shop as in the instance before us and assessed a case without the Specter of fear that is unacceptable. And as such on behalf the F State's Department of Justice the civil rights division. And the United States attorney's office for the western district of Kentucky I'm here to announce that. A bit less than an hour ago a federal grand jury sitting here in mobile Kentucky has returned a six count indictment. Against Gregory Alan bush. The recounts. Two of those counts rather shooting and killing. Two victims based upon their race or color. One count of attempting. To shoot the victim based upon his race or color three. Firearms counts gun counts if you will based upon the use and discharge of a firearm in support of those three crimes of balance. Cutting through the legal jargon we have three federal crimes three federal hate crimes. Three what you would refer to as federal firearms offenses. Are gun crimes. Must emphasize that Mr. Bush retains it enjoys his presumption of innocence throughout this these are charges. But this office and the department justice will aggressively pursued the six counts three of which are federal hate crimes indictments.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.