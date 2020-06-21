-
Now Playing: Inside CHOP, the small piece of land Seattle protesters' claimed for themselves
-
Now Playing: What is CHAZ?
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting overnight, police say
-
Now Playing: New information on an important drug recall
-
Now Playing: Fathers of 2 toddlers used by Trump campaign to spread misinformation speak out
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Father’s Day through the eyes of a Black man
-
Now Playing: Supporters attend Trump’s Tulsa rally, many not wearing masks
-
Now Playing: Wishing Chris Pratt a happy 41st birthday!
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma state representative believes Biden will put 'people before politics'
-
Now Playing: Black activist says Trump is pushing the country into further violence
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls GOP the party of law and order
-
Now Playing: President Trump kicks off Tulsa rally
-
Now Playing: Trump restarts campaign with rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Trump rally comes against backdrop of racial protests
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma state legislator reacts to Trump rally
-
Now Playing: President Trump holds campaign rally in Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for arson suspect
-
Now Playing: Honorary dad attends high school senior’s graduation
-
Now Playing: Fort Hood soldier goes missing for more than 2 months