Transcript for Shooting in Seattle autonomous zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

People have a lot of questions first city leaders like that shooting are here overnight could it have been prevented. Did emergency response falls short late this afternoon we got word that SPD initially entered the scene but was unable to secure location for Seattle fire medics. Street after street block stopped by barricades in the Capitol Hill occupy protest zone. Authorities say it's a designated police free area to allow for peaceful demonstrations but that is also raising more questions. What concerns especially after Friday night's shootings we reached out to the mayor's office in Seattle fire and police departments. But we did not hear back. Seattle PD released this statement saying in part. Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims today governor in his Li said that. I certainly believe that we have to find a way to simultaneously. Have been community believe a chance to speak. And for police services are important for our services to be able to be a right. Community members and groups have shared their concerns privately and publicly about what's going on chalk. David Preston is with safe Seattle a FaceBook group he says it's focus on public safety and good government in Seattle. You look at what's happening in this protest area that is not exit an example either. Government or the trees being protected certain actually. We are closed through that its own ways and we support peaceful protest we cannot support. Park City satisfied. Best conference not. This is an example of why do this it's that thing. Chief bass is set again and again that officers will respond to 911 calls and get this man alone calls come from this theory here shop they also respond. He Capitol Hill says Ian on complaints.

