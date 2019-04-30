Transcript for Shooting on University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, shooter in custody

Reports of multiple people shot at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte this shooting has been deadly V images coming in now. Police are on the scene tonight the school on lockdown students were alerted in a tweet. To run and hide and fight if necessary all of this unfolding a short time ago let's go right to ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas Peter what do you learn tonight. Tonight terror unfolding on a college campus after shots fired at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte police racing in to face an active shooter. University of North Carolina at Charlotte students nervously streaming out of campus buildings hands raised. Reader not a real wall we need victories kept it up all agreeable who they can get ready more Vladimir Putin and. At least two people reported dead at the scene. Four others injured two of them with life threatening injuries according to local rescue personnel. The other shirt after they uterus that read you. Students were initially eluded to run hide and fight later told to remain in a safe location the campus still on lockdown. David even though the shooter is in custody police are taking no chances continuing to clear buildings making certain there are no more assailants David. A right straight into the night Pierre Thomas thanks to on this front and.

