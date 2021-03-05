2 shootings leave 2 dead in New Orleans

More
At least eight people were shot and two killed in two separate incidents during a violent weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana.
1:35 | 05/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 shootings leave 2 dead in New Orleans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"At least eight people were shot and two killed in two separate incidents during a violent weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77462170","title":"2 shootings leave 2 dead in New Orleans ","url":"/US/video/shootings-leave-dead-orleans-77462170"}