Transcript for 3 shot at Arizona mall, 1 in custody

Good morning ever want to thank you for joining up for get right to that breaking news a shooting overnight at a shopping mall in Arizona. Police say at least one suspect is in custody after a gunman opened fire on shoppers. At this mall in Glendale outside of Phoenix the gunfire causing chaos as crowds ran for cover. Called. All employees posted videos on social media as they took cover you could hear the shots there. There were hiding in stores as police arrived on the scene the entire area was on lockdown late into the night as police search for additional suspects. People trapped inside those stores say it was a nightmare. When you call your parents in that situation here is years senior advisor. You know just. You don't know what he's saying you know nobody on a son Ezra Tuesday. Here's what we know at least three people were injured one is in critical condition at police now say they believe the shooter acted alone. They have not released a motive this morning they say they're investigating a video allegedly filmed by the gunman. That shows the moment he opened fire we will continue to stay on top of that developing story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.