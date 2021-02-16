Transcript for Shot of equity for vaccine rollout

And for more on the race to backs Nate the US doctor Julie Morita of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation who worked for president Biden's Kobe transition team. Is joining us now doctor Julie good morning thank you so much for being here we know that infection rates are falling in the US and around the world. We think's causing that drop is it people developing immunity from having the virus people being vaccinated more precautions are a combination. Morning my they have nice to see you again. Yes I think there's a number of different factors that could be contributing to lose decrease we're seeing in numbers of cases. It's reassuring to see the case is coming down what we're still at high levels of disease activity. But things that could be contributing to those that decrease include. The social distancing and prevention measures people really taking seriously are they shouldn't be admired groups and gathering together. Those kinds of matters have made a difference and can continue to make a big difference I think he couldn't contain. Continued in addition there that. Passing distribution may be and vaccine administration may actually be in shouldn't aluminum increases Margaret its pretty early because the levels of protection or couldn't blow. So those kinds of things in general contentment be contributing to the decrease in diseases oversee there's also seasonality at least he would. Diseases like influenza like Covert. But we have peaks of activities when it's cold and people are in the homes not and kind of working closely together so. Those kinds of factors can definitely contributing. And you wrote an op Ed this month calling for more equity in vaccine distribution what does that what are some of the problems you're seeing and and what do you think needs to be done differently. We're looking at numbers high numbers of people getting vaccinated that's going to be a certain kinds of millions of people have been backed you know already bought 12% of the she's so that's all very reassuring. I think the key thing to keep in mind though is that. It's not just about how many people are getting vaccinated but who's getting vaccinated we know that this pandemic is really affected communities of color. African American Latino American native American communities much higher in terms of rates of hospitalization. And and and and and just pour out come. So it's really important that those groups get vaccinated as well answered assistants have to be Dalton wouldn't be easy for them to access the Texans to. And I know you have worked on vaccine distribution on both the federal. And the local level or we level we have heard from some local leaders at the process can get confusing with so many cooks in the kitchen so. How did the government can coordinate better. To help ramp things up. In my past experience of the Health Department in Chicago. The strongest and best for you and public health emergency responses. Were led by the federal government in coordination with state and local governments. Clearly we are in front lines. And local public accountancy public health from the front lines of their responses. But in order for this process to be smooth and to go out there needs to do you know leadership at the topic. Federal-Mogul with close communication and coordination with the state and local governments as well. And Los Angeles schools are able opened today based on Covert raids in the area last week. The CDC released some guidance for reopening schools across the country based your experience what other top considerations for school administrators right now. It is believed he assuring its C unit CDC issued this the school guidance last week. It's evidence based information he has more Stotts specific kinds in terms of what kinds of criteria should be not. What needs to be in place to reopen schools safely so there's a color coding it was associated with how much does he is going on community but there's also kinds regarding. Masking social distancing. Translation and cleaning and within a school system and also a close connection with public power entities to make sure that when cases are done today identified. That people can be isolated quarantined as appropriate. So that measures are really outlined nicely within the CC cartons and should be helpful to state and local governments is there will be opening schools. Talk to Julie Marie that great to have you thank you for your time today. Thank you take him.

