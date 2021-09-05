6 shot and killed at birthday party in Colorado

More
Six people were killed at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.
0:32 | 05/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 shot and killed at birthday party in Colorado
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Six people were killed at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77590885","title":"6 shot and killed at birthday party in Colorado","url":"/US/video/shot-killed-birthday-party-colorado-77590885"}