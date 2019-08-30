Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
The brother of fame US gymnasts. Simone vials now under arrest after he was indicted for his role in a triple murder on New Year's Eve in Ohio 24 year old heaven by house Thomas. It's being held in a jail in Georgia Cleveland police say that he opened fired into a crowd of people at a party killing three men and injuring two others. He's scheduled to face a judge sometime next month.
