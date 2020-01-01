Transcript for Single mother tipped $2020 on $23 tab to go into the new year

To build a future. It is I'm not kept future. And I. It's a big you up. Danielle friend Sony says her life changed this week when she received this while waitress CNET Thunder Bay river restaurant in Al Pina Michigan the tab. 23 bucks the tip. 2020. Dollars. Actually Alec are our. House speaking adults who claims its site seemed to respect supreme. They are. You're out to challenge I tried to crank hurts my manager asked Israel. And I LE east Iraq. I am late that doesn't happen it eat what you say that you know recovering addicts. Aaron I'm sure kids are raised. I appeared out. Sarah earns Eric Robert. The single mother of three kids with a daughter on the way is now two years sober from opiates and says when she made the move in the last year. She had nothing but the clothes on her back so she ended up in a homeless shelter before landing a job at the restaurants that's irregulars who left the tip. Likely unaware of the full gravity of their gift. A second chance. It's glancing. At its. Own re enact. Server. It knocked it. Out. That was it happened at that they did your outlets that they don't even know. That didn't count this. And I'm receipts. In Danielle tells us that she's also able to get her driver's license for the first time in ten years that will allow her to see your kids more and teach one on them. How to drive next here and she also says. At those two people they gave her this tip. She never got to think that. She hopes that they know just how much they are generosity change the trajectory of her life going to Tony Tony. For seven action news I'm brining.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.