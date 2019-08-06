Transcript for Single ticket claims $530M Mega Millions jackpot

One of the lucky Mega Millions ticket holder in California sticking only 530. Million dollar. Grand prize just numbers lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in San Diego last night's prize was game's seventh largest jackpot ever. The cash prizes are estimated to be about 345. Million dollars three more ticket holders won the one million dollar second place prize.

