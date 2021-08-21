Sinkhole opens in North Carolina after storm

A massive sinkhole opened up in a North Carolina parking lot following torrential rain and flooding earlier this week.
1:09 | 08/21/21

Transcript for Sinkhole opens in North Carolina after storm
