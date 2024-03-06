Sinking cities face greater threat as sea levels continue to rise: Study 

Thirty-two coastal cities could face severe flooding due to land subsidence and rising sea levels, according to a recent study published in Nature.

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live