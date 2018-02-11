Sisters found dead in river were in NYC for nearly 2 months, police say

Two sisters from Saudi Arabia whose bodies were found floating along the Hudson River last week had first arrived in New York City nearly eight weeks prior, a police source told ABC News.
NYPD detectives are tracing the moments the movements I should say it to Saudi sisters in the weeks before their bodies. Washed ashore on the upper west side a source says detectives have used credit card and ATM records to confirm the 22 year old what time of Korea and are sixteen Derosa stoked Hala traveled from Fairfax Virginia to Washington DC. The sisters then travel to Philadelphia before arriving in New York on September 1. Hotel and restaurant record surveillance video and eyewitness accounts. We're all being used to determine what the sisters were doing in New York before their bodies were discovered duct tape together.

