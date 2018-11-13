Transcript for Sketch released of a man wanted for assaulting a woman while making racist statements

Details on the person want to for a possible racially motivated attack. On a subway platform and Brooklyn please please this sketch of the man in the looking for and Marie Washington a mother of two says. She was hidden stabbed by a man who called her a racial slur on Friday night it happened. As she stepped off a train at the church street station and Flatbush. Her injury so severe they required surgery. Kind of fellow does that continue very ivory can. We want those guidelines and hold his feet this is a mob. Who was assaulted but no other reason but based on what we hear because the glad that this city. That is unacceptable. In fact police are investigating the attacks as a possible hate crime the anti defamation league is offering a reward. Come up to 5000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of this attacker.

