Transcript for New sketch released in young dad's unsolved murder

We're inundated because we believe we can show you the face of a killer and they use the public can bring peace and justice to the family of Edward Berger. Mr. Murr was only 27 years old at the time he was killed. He left behind two young children who at the time of his death or eight years old in three years old when they lost their debt. But the advancements in forensic science investigators are hopeful that retesting of the physical and biological evidence. Well health or jump start the investigation and potentially identify the suspect or suspects. On the morning of December 62005. Deputies from industry sheriff's station. Responded to the 18100 block of Charlemont Abbott Hacienda Heights where they learned of the shooting death of our victim Edward Berger. And Edward's mother went to the home to check on him after she had not heard from him for several days. Credit driving to the location she learned his employer was also unable to reach him. Tragically in woods' mother discovered her son shot to death inside his home still lying in bed. He was presumably shot while infant sleeping. At the time discovery mr. Berger and his wife Tanya were estranged the children will win their mother when it was killed. Homicide detectives resigned to the case and have followed up extensively. We believe that we are very very close to a breakthrough in this case was seeking the public's help please look at this base. Somewhere out there knows. Based based on our investigation we believe that this it picture is our main suspect in the case. If you recognize this person or any information about the murder. We ask that you call the sheriff's homicide or contact us anonymously through crime stoppers. We just want to. Share with you there there are brother and her son. A family man that left his children. My brother had goals. He had he worked all of his life to be accomplished and a professional with a master's degree from Margaret dame. Was about to take his CPA. Test. Can dream involved I just for him up for his family. His children. His parents. He set goals and ask my younger brother. I wish I could be let him. So. We just want to say thank you to everybody that's listening. And you believe they can think anything. Knowledge of anybody anything anything we ask that you please call.

