Transcript for Slain California police officer Ronil Singh remembered as a 'great man'

I met Ron. For my very first chiefs interview. That I had ever did. He came man. When this heavy accent sat down across me from the desk. And we talked about why he wanted to be a police officer. And by Newman. And he gave me all they write answers but he went above and beyond. He told me he came to this country with one purpose. And that purpose was to become a police officer. He worked at other agencies throughout this counting trying to work his way yet. To becoming a police officer. A set and so maybe not all the pride he had. In America. And how much it meant to him to be here. And to be getting this opportunity. He told me that he always wore an American flag. Every time you went to an interview. And he wanted everyone to know that he was proud to be an American. And I looked at him. And it's the kind of smiled a little bit and I said then. Why are you wearing the American flag backwards. And he got kind of a blank look on his face. And he said I'm not writes that you are. And he said that but I put it on the Mir and it looks Wright said exactly. And he saved he's done so many interviews and nobody's ever mentioned it to him. And it was at that moment I knew look at this kids benefited you'll be all right.

