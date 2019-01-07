Transcript for Slain police officer remembered by family

Michael told the chief. That all he wanted to be was a police officer. And two police work. His police work was excellent. And based on his experience. He began to take young officers under his wing. Michael was sick. Cops cop. Michael's last watch came on June 23. He went where duty called. We lost him that day in a senseless tragedy. His passing is terrible to bear. But I hope we can all take solace in the fact that he spent his life. Doing what he loved. In service to the people of the Saint Louis community. Let us tell you about our dad Michael going sort of he was a very caring and extremely loyal person. He was a loving and wonderful father. Thoughtful sensitive and dedicated described him while. He always had your back and was your best friend. Funny adventure some in very particular describe him to. He was a great chef in creative story teller. Huge up anything. At the drop of the dime to accommodate a friend's need or want. No matter how big or small. They say never to meet your heroes because you'll end up disappointed. Well. I had the chance to be raised by mine and he never disappointed. He taught me that a life of rescuing defending and serving. Is the only life worth living we love you dad. My father would and every email with the signature quote that red. You've never lived until you've almost. For those who fall for it. Life has a flavor. The protected will never know. That's by an unknown marine. Our dad was the most important person lives he was a private party in entry check the most important he reasons and Kidd huge impact on so many people. Even now he was tough he had the biggest heart. I think we always. I think we all wish. You cut it made it through this one so we could hear him. Tell this story at every dinner and for in the event. Eleven miss him every minute of the day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.