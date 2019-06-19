-
Now Playing: Hearing to raise issue of reparations for slavery
-
Now Playing: Al Sharpton asks 2020 hopefuls if they support reparations for slavery
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old steals show with National Anthem performance
-
Now Playing: This guy mowed lawns for vets in 50 states
-
Now Playing: Are dad bods better than rad bods?
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook gives inspiring commencement speech at Stanford University
-
Now Playing: Dad films son's excitement at preschool pickup every day for a month
-
Now Playing: Man murdered in 60s ID'd through genetic genealogy
-
Now Playing: Use of force case debated at tense town hall
-
Now Playing: Juneteenth commemorates end of slavery
-
Now Playing: Defense secretary nominee drops out of confirmation process
-
Now Playing: Trump pulls out 2016 playbook at reelection rally
-
Now Playing: Slavery reparations hearing on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks testifies on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Severe storms leave path of destruction
-
Now Playing: Deaths of 2 inmates in Broward County 'highly suspect': Public defender
-
Now Playing: Rocket explodes near oil facility in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Crowd welcomes veterans home with 'God Bless America'
-
Now Playing: Dad drowns while saving child, 3, who fell in lake
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, June 19, 2019