Transcript for Small plane crash kills all 10 people on board

Today investigators are poring over new video of that horrifying plane crash outside of Dallas. We had a yeah back to get on the field. A twin engine plane crashing into an empty hangar shortly after take off. Bursting into flames killing all ten people on board including eight passengers and two crew members. We've noted that. The airplane that was damaged by impact forces and a post impact fire. In another video you can see thick black smoke feeling the air the Beechcraft VE 350 engulf in flames he could tell there is some burning. Chemicals are you know gas or oil officials are still searching for answers. We cannot confirm that there was an engine failure at this point there are any number of possibilities. That could occur and has such that we were not position to speculate. On those times. This is the second twin engine Beechcraft crashed this month less than two weeks ago a different Beechcraft model crashed after take off and why he. That plane also bursting into flames all eleven people on board were killed. Investigators say they're looking into the pilot's background and of the multiple videos of the incident. They could take up to two weeks before they're able to release a preliminary report on exactly what happened. Not neighborly ABC news New York.

