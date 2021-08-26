Veteran skydives to celebrate 100th birthday Centenarian Tom Rice, a World War II vet who served with the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, marked his 100th birthday by tandem skydiving 7,500 feet from a vintage plane in San Diego.

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane A photo of an American transport plane carrying more than 600 Afghans fleeing the Taliban set a record for the number of people packed into a massive C-17.