Small shark knocks young surfer off board

More
GoPro video shows a small shark collide with a boy surfing off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
0:34 | 12/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small shark knocks young surfer off board
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"GoPro video shows a small shark collide with a boy surfing off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67456345","title":"Small shark knocks young surfer off board","url":"/US/video/small-shark-knocks-young-surfer-off-board-67456345"}