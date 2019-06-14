Transcript for Smithsonian Channel celebrates 50th anniversary of the moon landing

It's thank you for it. You aren't celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of not. You're in a city with our friends. Here is a big party don't know. Fleischer has the story. Don't columnist. Inspired win squad ready to go and it's all coming off. Celebration here that's working if you. Am I want to bring in C will demand that happened. Program seeds of all the action that was. Mark and Rick Armstrong. Who are of course it's your sons and you'll. Tony didn't so much for joining me today and if you are really. They end up nice resort opens up while. Brilliantly. Who want to be better. It happened at the world and here. Carter worked hard. A lot to be very. This is new an issue. Oh artist it's really exciting kids go back to the yes and personal. Except him. We we can learn. You heard go to Mars. With the knowledge that he game. Okay. We and it's her. Think about got my build up that. In happier place that cannot either hostile atmosphere no atmosphere shouldn't. Water. Want to learn and this place. Doing further away. Congress think rabies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.