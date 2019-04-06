Transcript for Smithsonian to open new fossil exhibit with focus on climate change

Shifting gears now to an interesting story out of Washington for the first time in five years reading a close look at some of the Smithsonian's and institutions. Oldest artifacts and we're talking fifty million years solar Stephanie ads are not among them reporter is here. But to tell us about the Stephanie you were over at the museum of natural history today for this new unveiling of the hall of fossils. And they have. A heck of a lot of dinosaurs. Yes I've got 700 fossils let me doesn't like a good tennis I T Rex but there opening this this is an F for the first time in really modernizing it. They want to show people how the study of our ancient ancient past can really inform our current. And feature in terms of climate change and that's a big difference you gotta look at that here's a little flavor. For. It's been a mad dash to get this created an open. The take home message is that the past can give us a sense of how the planet works and how the planet may change. Under. Power influence and we're quite open about the fact that. Humans are now changing this planet faster that's almost ever been changed and its history. It's not news at the Smithsonian's acknowledging this. I think that its new four Hayley oh home for a fossil hall to talk about. This reason which has become in paleontology. And the study apostles really a news a new reason to study. We are both causing those changes and we're also going to suffer the consequences. And our thanks to Janet Weinstein pursued in producing that he's really interest in. In this is the they said the first of its kind to weed climate change into a fossil displaying yes sir hello to you. Things United's exit for paleontologists. They told us like in the past twenty years that they've started to really click that I hope you know these studies of periods fifty million years ago where carbon. Was drastically increased over a 5000 year period. Can actually really inform what's going on now even though the amount of carbon dioxide being released now it's happening in a much shorter timeframe then in those kinds of. Really needed is just got a cool to see these tyrannosaurus Rex and another dinosaur fossils honest lay. My favorite was a fossilized palm fronds that they actually found in Alaska and argued stuff you can check that out of the Smithsonian museum of natural history Stephanie else and so much opens on Saturday great to have you here with that reporting.

