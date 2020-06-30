Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Smoke pours from Nevada wildfire
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:39","description":"Huge clouds of smoke pour from the Miller fire, which is burning over 5,000 acres in eastern Nevada.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71536273","title":"Smoke pours from Nevada wildfire","url":"/US/video/smoke-pours-nevada-wildfire-71536273"}