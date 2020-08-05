Transcript for Snow, record cold headed for the Northeast

Hours of the northeast are bracing for snow. And may massacre Friday morning forecast. Snow yes snow and wrecker cold temperatures are moving and later today from Philadelphia to New York. And from the Boston suburbs to Maine higher elevations could actually see inches of snow accumulate. Temperatures could sink as low as the teens and twenties tonight the high temperatures today as we move into the Mother's Day weekend 55 here in New York 43 Chicago and Detroit seventies and Dallas eighties from LA took Portland. Triple digits again in Phoenix today.

