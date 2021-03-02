Snow shoveling leads to deadly shooting

More
Three people were found dead in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, after a heated exchange occurred while shoveling snow.
0:45 | 02/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow shoveling leads to deadly shooting
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Three people were found dead in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, after a heated exchange occurred while shoveling snow.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75668166","title":"Snow shoveling leads to deadly shooting","url":"/US/video/snow-shoveling-leads-deadly-shooting-75668166"}