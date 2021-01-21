Soap bubble freezes in winter cold

More
A soap bubble freezes in the chilly Minnesota weather, creating a beautiful 'snow globe.'
0:39 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soap bubble freezes in winter cold
It. Cool. And a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"A soap bubble freezes in the chilly Minnesota weather, creating a beautiful 'snow globe.'","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75406395","title":"Soap bubble freezes in winter cold","url":"/US/video/soap-bubble-freezes-winter-cold-75406395"}