Social media filters could be harming mental health

ABC News' Erielle Reshef explores the augmented reality of Instagram filters, as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen claims the parent company of Instagram has a &quot;toxic&quot; effect on teen girls.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live