Transcript for Son accidently shoots pregnant mom

Is really sad. That that happened and. It's crazy. It's crazy. It's the kind of nice meeting beavers heat to think about insight is staggering apartment key county sheriff's deputies say a forty year old boy. Accidentally shot his pregnant mom while she was lying on the bed. And don't ever wanna see something like this they're nice people and eight kids tomorrow is playing outside barrel as us are within this frame. This is hosting. And our prayers moms can. Get be say the toddler found a loaded gun between the beds and actress and box spring. That somehow the gun went off that was unsecured there and he grabbed it and before anybody knew what happened heard a pop sound. And the mom was shot deputies say the boy's dad put the gun between the actress because he was worried about recent climb in the neighborhood investigators say they got hadn't been secured it any other point. And one other child lived there. I think the hope going forward is that. Guns are locked up in peoples house's so something tragic like this doesn't happen. Because now this child's going to be affected forever and we're hoping and praying that the mums going to be okay in this situation. In January and new state gun law went into effect part of initiative 1639. Requires seat gun storage or gun owners could face a felony. If you have a gun and people can have guns that's okay. But lock up your guns something this community is thinking about. As well as spots but the 27 year old mom sees a very strong woman armed armed principles. She's going to be fine.

