Transcript for Sonic Drive-In shooting kills 2, suspect arrested

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting and Nebraska police say he killed two workers at a sonic restaurant near Omaha. And wounded two others officers responded to the scene after reports of a fire and a U haul truck that may have been a bomb. A minute later I got a call about the shooting the suspect surrendered a short time later. When they told put his arms behind his back he complied but as our plans back is handcuffed. Like I say we did find did not find any weapons on him at that moment where we're thankful for that's. Three dates where the shooting the suspect suspect was arrested at the same sonic for fraud. Police have not least a possible motive for the killings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.